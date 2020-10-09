Big E’s announces new menu, new chef amid reopening

Grand Rapids’ East Beltline Big E’s location is set to reopen Sept. 16.

Big E’s Sports Grill is about to get a facelift amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was announced Wednesday that the restaurant is not only getting a new chef, but a whole new menu, too.

The popular West Michigan eatery is associated with Suburban Inns hotels and has a location in Holland, in Midland and two in Grand Rapids – one downtown and one on the East Beltline.

The Grand Rapids locations have been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will slowly begin reopening soon. When customers return to the restaurant, however, things may be a little different.

In a news release sent by Suburban Inns hotels, Joe Peebles was announced as the new Head Chef of Big E’s. Peebles comes to West Michigan after a 20-year culinary career on the East Coast, according to the release.

“I’m excited to be in West Michigan with my two young children and to continue to cultivate both the culinary and beverage programs for Big E’s,” Peebles said.

A new Big E’s menu has also been released, with previously unseen appetizers, handheld items and dry rubs. A new drink menu will be released later this fall.