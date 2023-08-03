Police searching for suspect who allegedly held gas station clerk at gunpoint during robbery

The worker at the gas station said a man had held her at gunpoint and demanded cash and merchandise. ​The suspect left before officers arrived.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Big Rapids police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. at the Admiral Gas Station at 805 N State Street in Big Rapids. The worker at the gas station said a man had held her at gunpoint and demanded cash and merchandise.

The suspect left before officers arrived. It is unclear how much was taken during the robbery.

He is described as a tall white man who is believed to be in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants at the time of the incident. He left the scene in a small maroon SUV, similar to a Ford Escape or Chevy Trax, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. R. Myers at 231-349-2428.

