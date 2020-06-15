Big Ten commissioner starts voter registration initiative

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the announcement of the voting initiative finalizes plans that have been in the works since February.

The Big Ten has created a voter registration initiative to go along with its Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

The conference hopes its 14 schools and thousands of student-athletes can leverage their platform to spur social change.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the announcement of the voting initiative finalizes plans that have been in the works since February.

Warren says he hopes the nonpartisan program will encourage student-athletes to become part of the electoral process.

It will include participants from each Big Ten school with monthly programming, beginning in July and ending with the general election in November.

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.