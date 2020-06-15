x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

local

Big Ten commissioner starts voter registration initiative

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the announcement of the voting initiative finalizes plans that have been in the works since February.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament had been canceled. Warren, the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference, is creating a coalition to give the league's athletes a platform to voice their concerns about racism. Warren announced Monday, June 1, 2020, the formation of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, with athletes, coaches, athletic director and university chancellors and presidents. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

The Big Ten has created a voter registration initiative to go along with its Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. 

The conference hopes its 14 schools and thousands of student-athletes can leverage their platform to spur social change. 

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the announcement of the voting initiative finalizes plans that have been in the works since February.

Warren says he hopes the nonpartisan program will encourage student-athletes to become part of the electoral process. 

It will include participants from each Big Ten school with monthly programming, beginning in July and ending with the general election in November. 

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.