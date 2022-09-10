Biker sent to hospital after crash with car in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — A man is injured after a car crashed into his bike in Hudsonville Saturday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.
Police say a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was riding his bike eastbound on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove around 9:23 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound car driven by a 70-year-old woman from Dorr.
The biker was not in the crosswalk and the light was green for southbound cars.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was uninjured.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.