Biker sent to hospital after crash with car in Hudsonville

Police say a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was riding his bike eastbound on 32nd Avenue when he was hit.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — A man is injured after a car crashed into his bike in Hudsonville Saturday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Police say a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was riding his bike eastbound on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove around 9:23 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound car driven by a 70-year-old woman from Dorr. 

The biker was not in the crosswalk and the light was green for southbound cars. 

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was uninjured.

    

