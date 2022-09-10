Biker sent to hospital after crash with car in Hudsonville

Police say a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was riding his bike eastbound on 32nd Avenue when he was hit.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — A man is injured after a car crashed into his bike in Hudsonville Saturday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Police say a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was riding his bike eastbound on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove around 9:23 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound car driven by a 70-year-old woman from Dorr.

The biker was not in the crosswalk and the light was green for southbound cars.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was uninjured.

