Billboards looking for new hires in Ottawa Co. advertise 'lateral' movement into GRPD

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As Grand Rapids Police work to combat a rise in gun violence in this summer, the department is also trying to recruit new officers and they say it's been challenging.

Digital billboards, like the one on Lake Michigan Drive near Linden in Tallmadge Charter Township, are being used to help recruit.

Grand Rapids police say the company behind these advertisements offers local organizations free ad space each month.

The chief says GRPD's recruiting team is working to find experienced law enforcement professionals, even if it means making a lateral move from a nearby county.

"My job would be a lot easier if I had about 50 more police officers working here because there is a need for more downtown officers," said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom. "We've added two since I've started, we plan to add two more when we reach a higher staffing level."

There are currently more than 300 sworn officers in the department right now and they are hoping to fill a little more than 30 vacancies, which he hopes may come from their police academy class.

