Bishop Emeritus Robert Rose has died, Grand Rapids Diocese says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Diocese of Grand Rapids announced the passing of Bishop Emeritus Robert J. Rose.

He died on Ash Wednesday at the age of 92.

Bishop Rose served churches in Michigan for more than 65 years, leading parishes in Gaylord and Grand Rapids.

Bishop Walkowiak released this statement on his passing:

“Today, on Ash Wednesday, the Diocese of Grand Rapids has lost a man who dedicated his life to the Catholic faith. Bishop Robert Rose served the Church in the state of Michigan for more than 65 years.

In each office – relying upon the grace of Holy Orders, a Spirit-filled wisdom, a compassionate heart and a delightful wit, he placed it all at the service of the Lord who anointed him for this vocation.

During his episcopacy, Bishop Rose established many ministries that continue today with a particular emphasis on social justice and education.

He established The Catholic Foundation of West Michigan, the Secretariat for Social Justice (now Catholic Charities West Michigan), the Bishop’s Fund for Catholic Education, reorganized parish pastoral councils, and fostered diocesan support in ecumenical activities.

He valued the voice of the laity and ensured they were part of the decision-making process. He brought kindness to every interaction and empowered Catholics to share their faith.

Please join me in offering prayers for his eternal rest and comfort to Bishop Rose’s family.

We assure them of our prayers and thank God for Bishop Rose’s life and years of dedication to the Diocese of Grand Rapids. As we remember his profound impact on this diocese, we take heed of his episcopal motto and together we go forth as a Christian people, ‘In the Name of the Lord!’”

