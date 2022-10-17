Grand Rapids restaurant, credited with helping transform downtown area, celebrates 25 years

The restaurant was among the first to embrace the local food movement, buying farm fresh produce, dairy and meats.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant that helped transform downtown Grand Rapids in the 1990's is celebrating it's silver anniversary!

Bistro Bella Vita opened in 1997, offering French and Italian cuisine. It was among the first to embrace the local food movement, buying farm fresh produce, dairy and meats.

The owner credits the restaurant's success to his hardworking team, and their focus on remaining relevant in a crowded market.

"To have the continuous ownership, you know, from me to now and 25 years, it's a pretty amazing," said owner James Berg. "And, yeah, just have only a couple of restaurants still operating, that were open back then. So, that's the cool thing."

Berg says in the last six weeks business has finally returned to where it was before the pandemic.

Bistro Bella Vita is open once again six days a week, starting at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and is closed Sunday.

