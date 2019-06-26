GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - This weekend, locally black-owned businesses will come together for a colorful expo of events that will raise money, educate and celebrate.

The Black Business Expo: Watercolors II will take over numerous locations throughout the metro area, with more than 30 vendors, networking opportunities, live music and food. There is plenty to do and see.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham got a chance to catch up with organizer and creator, Renee Johnson, on the meaning behind the name for this year's event as well as what it means for the black community.

The event kicks off Friday morning with breakfast at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation on Madison Avenue SE. That's happening at 7:30 a.m. There is also a Paint n' Sip event happening at Grand Rapids interactive, art gallery Muse GR later Friday evening at 8:30 p.m. Muse is located on Leonard.

On Saturday, there is a full day of events started at 8:30 a.m. with a golf outing at The Meadows in Allendale. There will be 50/50 raffles and prizes. Johnson says the golf outing isn't just about golfing, but hopes that participants will make connections and network while there. If golf isn't your idea of a good time, there is also zumba class happening at noon at No Limit Fitness in Kentwood.

The actual expo takes place on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is where 37 black-owned business owners and influencers will be sharing products, networking and educating attendees on sustainable entrepreneurship. This is happening at the Gerald R. Ford School, located at 851 Madison SE in Grand Rapids.

The main title event, Watercolors II, is taking place at 7 p.m. at the Kent Country Club. Organizers say the event is where "Hollywood meets West Michigan" and where Deborah Joy Winans from OWN's Greenleaf, will serve as a guest host. There will be live music, food, and a "green carpet." Proceeds from the event will go to the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation and Ignite: The Movement.

The weekend rounds out on Sunday with a community worship and brunch at Forty Acres Soul Kitchen on Wealthy Street at 10 a.m.

