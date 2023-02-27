Get your questions answered about Black hair care

Each year during Black History Month, the library puts on a Black Hair Care Clinic for people to learn all about caring for and styling different hair types.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Get all your questions answered about Black hair care on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Hackley Public Library.

Each year during Black History Month, the library puts on a Black Hair Care Clinic. It’s a chance for people to learn all about caring for and styling different hair types.

Hair care expert, Nietra Hood, is a longtime supporter of the event and will once again be offering tips and demonstrations.

Mallory Metzger is the library’s marketing and program director. She says the event is an opportunity to get all your questions answered whether you need help with your hair, or a friend or family member’s hair.

“It’s essential for people to feel comfortable about themselves, including about their hair. Everyone has different hair types, different hair styles, different hair textures. Various products can benefit one person and maybe not work for another," Metzger said. "So, it’s great to kind of have those answers to some of the questions that you have about why it’s important to maintain healthy hair.”

Organizers say the hair clinic goes beyond just helping your hair look and feel better. They hope to help you achieve healthier hair overall.

That’s happening Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Hackley Public Library. It is free to attend, and registration is preferred but not required. To register and see full details about the event, click here.

