'African in America': Grand Rapids community celebrates Juneteenth

"It's so important for people to know stuff like that," one festival attendee said about recognizing the history behind the holiday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a celebration on the streets of Grand Rapids on June 19, as community members marched to Dickinson Park to celebrate Juneteenth.

The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., after word of emancipation reached the last of those enslaved in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

Since then, it's transformed into a celebration of both freedom and learning as awareness has grown in recent years.

Grand Rapids' own celebration, marked by a march as well as hours-long cultural festivities at Dickinson Park, came together under the leadership of Jewellynne Richardson, known to those in the community as Mama Jewel.

"We teach, as well as enjoy," Richardson said. "We spread the good news about all the contributions of the African people of this world."

Bringing the celebration and the continuance of African culture to the city, she said, is vital.

"It is so important to recognize freedom day for the African people," Richardson said. "Not African American; we are African in America."

Juneteenth was granted federal holiday status in 2021 and was proclaimed a state holiday on Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Recent action on bills in the state legislature would seek to permanently make Juneteenth a state holiday in Michigan going forward.

As some still remain unaware of its meaning, Richardson wasn't the only one at Monday's celebration that hoped to bring the message of Juneteenth to Grand Rapids through African-inspired entertainment and learning.

"Not enough kids didn't know about - or not even just kids, but people - didn't know about where they came from or what's going on, or they don't even know what Juneteenth is," Kuungana Drum and Dance Group member Joseph Harvey said. "It's so important for people to know stuff like that."

Organizers hope to pass the meaning of the holiday and its history onto West Michigan and the next generation one step at a time.

"It is so important to spread that information to the next generation because once we get the recognition of our freedom, next will come reparations from the great, great City of Grand Rapids," Richardson said.

