Black History

Black History Month events in West Michigan

There are a plethora of events around West Michigan to celebrate and honor Black History Month this year. Check them out here.

Kent County Black History Month Events

Wealthy Street Theater Black History Month Films

  • Summer of Soul on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.
  • Chiaroscuro Film Series Presents: Le Havre on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
  • Malcom X on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
  • Jackie Brown on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.

Unity Walk to Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Woodland Mall
    • Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

In Between the Trees: The Story of Idlewild & Woodland Park, MI

  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
    • Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Black History Month Pop-Up Shop

  • 1065 36th St., Grand Rapids
    • Saturday, Feb. 4

GRAAMA Black History in Art and Artifacts

  • Fountain Street Church
    • Now through Wednesday, March 15
    • Reception on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

GRAMMA The Underground Railroad: Quilting Seminar

  • Kent District Library - Comstock Park Library
    • Thursday, Feb. 9
    • Monday, Feb. 27

GRAAMA Al Green Ice Sculpture

  • Downtown Grand Rapids
    • Friday, Feb. 10

GRAAMA America at the Crossroads

  • Gerald R. Ford Museum
    • Lecture by Rev. Bob Jones on Friday, Feb. 17
    • Exhibit runs from Monday, Feb. 27 until Sunday, May 28

GRAAMA The History of the Horseshoe Bar Talk by Kim Rush

  • Horseshoe Bar, 333 Grandville Ave SW
    • Friday, Feb. 24

21st Annual Symphony of Soul featuring Wayne Brady

  • DeVos Performance Hall
    • Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Ford and the Recognition of Black History Month

  • Gerald R. Ford Museum
    • Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12 p.m.

World of Winter Black History Month Walking Tour

  • Downtown Grand Rapids
    • Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
    • Sunday, Feb. 12 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.
    • Monday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

GRPL Black History 101 Mobile Museum with Dr. el-Hakim

  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
    • Thursday, Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
    • Friday, Feb 3. from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

GRPL Black History Month Storytimes

  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
    • Monday, Feb. 6 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
  • Grand Rapids Public Library - West Leonard Branch
    • Monday, Feb. 6 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids Public Library - West Side Branch
    • Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Yankee Clipper Branch
    • Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Seymour Branch
    • Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Van Belkum Branch
    • Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Madison Square Branch
    • Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Ottawa Hills Branch
    • Friday, Feb. 10 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. 

GRPL Cultural Connections Cooking Class

  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
    • Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

GRPL Music in the Stacks: Yolonda Lavender

  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
    • Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

GRPL Author Talk with Victoria Christopher Murray

  • Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
    • Thursday, Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Ottawa County Black History Month Events

Black Excellence 365 - The Blackout: Black Student Organization Showcase

  • Grand Valley State University - Kirkhof Center Lobby
    • Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

The Mountaintop: Black History Month Event

  • Hope College, Jim and Marie Bultman Student Center - Schaap Auditorium
    • Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

African American Quilt History in Michigan

  • Virtual program 
    • Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 

NPHC Night with GVSU Basketball

  • Grand Valley State University - Fieldhouse Arena
    • Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. (Women's Game) and 8 p.m. (Men's Game)

The Civil Rights Road Trip

  • Holland Museum
    • Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

Taste of Soul

  • Grand Valley State University - Holton-Hooker Living and Learning Center, Multipurpose Room
    • Friday, Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the Culture: Quiz Bowl

  • Grand Valley State University - DeVos Center (Pew Campus), Charles W. Loosemore Auditorium (DEV122E)
    • Friday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Muskegon County Black History Month Events

Black History Trivia Contest

  • Hackley Public Library
    • Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Black Man Documentary Premiere

  • Frauenthal Theater
    • Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.

Open Mic Poetry Night

  • Hackley Public Library
    • Monday, Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Sweet Soul Food Dessert Contest

  • Hackley Public Library
    • Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Youth Service BHM Craft Day

  • Hackley Public Library
    • Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Black Hair Care Clinic 

  • Hackley Public Library
    • Monday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Youth and Teen Take and Make Quilt Squares

  • Hackley Public Library
    • Available through February 

If we missed any events in your county, please email News@13OnYourSide.com and we will add it to our list.

    

