Black History Month events in West Michigan

There are a plethora of events around West Michigan to celebrate and honor Black History Month this year. Check them out here.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Black History Month Events

Summer of Soul on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.

Chiaroscuro Film Series Presents: Le Havre on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Malcom X on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Jackie Brown on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.

Woodland Mall Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.



Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.



1065 36th St., Grand Rapids Saturday, Feb. 4



GRAAMA Black History in Art and Artifacts

Fountain Street Church Now through Wednesday, March 15 Reception on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.



GRAMMA The Underground Railroad: Quilting Seminar

Kent District Library - Comstock Park Library Thursday, Feb. 9 Monday, Feb. 27



GRAAMA Al Green Ice Sculpture

Downtown Grand Rapids Friday, Feb. 10



GRAAMA America at the Crossroads

Gerald R. Ford Museum Lecture by Rev. Bob Jones on Friday, Feb. 17 Exhibit runs from Monday, Feb. 27 until Sunday, May 28



GRAAMA The History of the Horseshoe Bar Talk by Kim Rush

Horseshoe Bar, 333 Grandville Ave SW Friday, Feb. 24



DeVos Performance Hall Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.



Gerald R. Ford Museum Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12 p.m.



Downtown Grand Rapids Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.



Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library Thursday, Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb 3. from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.



Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library Monday, Feb. 6 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library - West Leonard Branch Monday, Feb. 6 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library - West Side Branch Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library - Yankee Clipper Branch Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library - Seymour Branch Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library - Van Belkum Branch Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library - Madison Square Branch Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library - Ottawa Hills Branch Friday, Feb. 10 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.



Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.



Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.



Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library Thursday, Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.



Ottawa County Black History Month Events

Grand Valley State University - Kirkhof Center Lobby Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Hope College, Jim and Marie Bultman Student Center - Schaap Auditorium Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Virtual program Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Grand Valley State University - Fieldhouse Arena Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. (Women's Game) and 8 p.m. (Men's Game)



Holland Museum Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Grand Valley State University - Holton-Hooker Living and Learning Center, Multipurpose Room Friday, Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Grand Valley State University - DeVos Center (Pew Campus), Charles W. Loosemore Auditorium (DEV122E) Friday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Muskegon County Black History Month Events

Hackley Public Library Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.



Frauenthal Theater Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.



Hackley Public Library Monday, Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Hackley Public Library Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Youth Service BHM Craft Day

Hackley Public Library Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Hackley Public Library Monday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Youth and Teen Take and Make Quilt Squares

Hackley Public Library Available through February



If we missed any events in your county, please email News@13OnYourSide.com and we will add it to our list.

