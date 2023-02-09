Black History Month events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —
Kent County Black History Month Events
- Summer of Soul on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.
- Chiaroscuro Film Series Presents: Le Havre on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
- Malcom X on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
- Jackie Brown on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.
- Woodland Mall
- Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
- Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
- 1065 36th St., Grand Rapids
- Saturday, Feb. 4
GRAAMA Black History in Art and Artifacts
- Fountain Street Church
- Now through Wednesday, March 15
- Reception on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
GRAMMA The Underground Railroad: Quilting Seminar
- Kent District Library - Comstock Park Library
- Thursday, Feb. 9
- Monday, Feb. 27
GRAAMA Al Green Ice Sculpture
- Downtown Grand Rapids
- Friday, Feb. 10
GRAAMA America at the Crossroads
- Gerald R. Ford Museum
- Lecture by Rev. Bob Jones on Friday, Feb. 17
- Exhibit runs from Monday, Feb. 27 until Sunday, May 28
GRAAMA The History of the Horseshoe Bar Talk by Kim Rush
- Horseshoe Bar, 333 Grandville Ave SW
- Friday, Feb. 24
- DeVos Performance Hall
- Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
- Gerald R. Ford Museum
- Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12 p.m.
- Downtown Grand Rapids
- Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 12 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
- Thursday, Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Friday, Feb 3. from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
- Monday, Feb. 6 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - West Leonard Branch
- Monday, Feb. 6 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - West Side Branch
- Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Yankee Clipper Branch
- Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Seymour Branch
- Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Van Belkum Branch
- Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Madison Square Branch
- Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Ottawa Hills Branch
- Friday, Feb. 10 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
- Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
- Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Grand Rapids Public Library - Main Library
- Thursday, Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Ottawa County Black History Month Events
- Grand Valley State University - Kirkhof Center Lobby
- Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hope College, Jim and Marie Bultman Student Center - Schaap Auditorium
- Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Virtual program
- Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Grand Valley State University - Fieldhouse Arena
- Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. (Women's Game) and 8 p.m. (Men's Game)
- Holland Museum
- Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Grand Valley State University - Holton-Hooker Living and Learning Center, Multipurpose Room
- Friday, Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Grand Valley State University - DeVos Center (Pew Campus), Charles W. Loosemore Auditorium (DEV122E)
- Friday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Muskegon County Black History Month Events
- Hackley Public Library
- Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Frauenthal Theater
- Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.
- Hackley Public Library
- Monday, Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hackley Public Library
- Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Youth Service BHM Craft Day
- Hackley Public Library
- Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hackley Public Library
- Monday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Youth and Teen Take and Make Quilt Squares
- Hackley Public Library
- Available through February
If we missed any events in your county, please email News@13OnYourSide.com and we will add it to our list.
