Forest Hills Northern: Black History Month Spirit Week is organized by Black Student Union club

Forest Hills Northern High School principal says the Black Student Union Spirit Week is being organized by a student club in honor of Black History Month.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern High School's principal Amena Moiz is addressing some of the controversy behind their Black Student Union Spirit Week.

Parents originally heard that the school was having a "Black History Month Spirit Week," but Principal Moiz says she misspoke, with the actual name of the week being "Black Student Union Spirit Week."

One of the days that was picked by the Black Student Union is Wednesday's Hoodie Day/Trayvon Martin Day.

Principal Moiz says the day is meant to honor and celebrate Trayvon Martin. She personally saw the week's spirit day schedule that she had to, and did, approve.

"And it's just a different type of perspective, to open up to all students to try to get them to kind of understand where some of our students of color may be coming from," said Moiz. "And lastly, accessibility, who doesn't love a good hoodie? I know I do. So it's easy for kids to throw on the love wearing hoodies. So that's another reason."

Forest Hills Northern parent Annie Clocklin says when she first saw the spirit week schedule, it raised some questions.

"I think if they wanted to celebrate his life and commemorate it, you know, maybe there should of been some explanation that went along with it," said Clocklin.

Clocklin adding that she believes the spirit week could have been handled differently.

"The Trayvon Martin Day did stand out, but just, the other things that seem like stereotypes and have been historically been viewed as stereotypes, you know, I was a little put off by that," said Clocklin.

Principle Moiz says the day isn't necessarily in homage to Black history or even Black history month related-- but getting students engaged and giving them accessibility when it comes to the spirit week.

Earlier this week, the Tuesday, Feb. 14 edition of the "Husky Highlights" shared details on Forest Hills Black History Month Spirit Week as Feb. 21 through Feb. 24, and shared the themed days as follows:

Tuesday - Jersey day

Wednesday - Hoodie Day / Trayvon Martin Day

Thursday - Y2K Day (baggy clothes)

Friday - Sunday's best

Monday, Feb. 27 is Black Out Spirit Wear day with an assembly scheduled for Black History Month, the Feb. 14 letter said.

The school is on winter break from Feb. 17 through Feb. 20.

On Thursday, Principal Amena Moiz sent an updated note.

"The verbiage 'Black History Month Spirit Week' was in error. It should have said ‘Black Student Union Spirit Week’ because Northern’s Black Student Union (BSU) club is coordinating it," Moiz said.

"The purpose is not a historical homage to Black History. Rather, it is intended to engage students in a way that is accessible to all. To help facilitate this understanding, this morning, our BSU members made announcements to explain each daily theme and its significance."

Next week, students will share morning announcements honoring the contributions of Black Americans, posters made by BSU members, and a BSU-led school assembly celebrating Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

You can read Thursday's letter Principal Amena Moiz sent home to parents here:

Elsewhere in West Michigan, students in the Muskegon Public Schools district plan to host local legends past and present during a K-12 event on Feb. 22.

They'll be sharing artwork, hosting interactive exhibits with Black history trivia and sharing the legacy of local leaders in their displays.

