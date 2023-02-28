'BE REMEMBERED' | Grand Rapids man recognizes area's Black-owned businesses

WALKER, Michigan — When you walk into Derek Manning's garage, it's easy to see how fulfilled he is being a business owner. He has signs, banners, cornhole boards and food warmers all bearing the name of logo of his business, Manning's Hometown BBQ.
Derek has officially been in business for 3.5 years. But he's been feeding hungry mouths for a lot longer than that. He used to cook for his colleagues when he worked at GM-Delphi on Alpine Avenue in the 1990s.
"I just never stopped. I always experienced different types of ways to barbecue," he said.
These days, Derek works out of a trailer that he can take pretty much any event anywhere, and he's not afraid to put in long hours to make nice, tender food.
"There's been plenty of events where I'm the first one there and the last one to leave. Everybody knows if you want some good barbecue, you're not going to cook it in an hour. You're not going to cook it in two hours. You're not going to cook it in three hours. I have to be at my spot before set up at least four hours," he said.
"It's hard to be a Black business owner. People think it's all easy, fun and games, and all the money comes overnight. No. It's hard. It's hard and it's a struggle."
Because he knows what other business owners go through, Derek came up with a unique way to salute Black business owners during Black History Month.
"I said I'm going to try to visit 28 Black-owned businesses in the month of February for 28 days. So not only did I do that, I visited probably over 50 in 17 days. Now I have now 70 under my belt," he said.
"I know a lot of these guys personally and I just wanted to go shake their hands."
Derek made a collage of all the places he visited. He's also working on an interactive ArtPrize piece that will show visitors to the festival where all these businesses are located.
"We just need to be recognized. Over 100 years from now, you put this in a museum, and guess what? We will be remembered," he said.
Below is a list of Black-owned businesses Derek has visited during Black History Month. He wants to keep growing the list. If you're a Black business owner or you know someone who is, you can email Derek at manningshometownbbq@gmail.com
- Martin Remodel
- Wishes, Kalamazoo Avenue SE
- Southern Smoke, South Division Avenue
- Colecuts Barbershop, Breton Road SE
- Club Cruisers, Wealthy Street SE
- Repair Tech 360, Clyde Park Avenue SW
- Sophisticated Gentleman’s Club, Eastern Avenue SE
- Pride Lawn Care
- Lady Love, Wealthy Street SE
- Be The Reason
- Fineline, Rodgers Plaza Mall
- Inside The Galary, South Division Avenue
- T & M Auto Sales, South Division Avenue
- Larue’s Healthy Kitchen
- Robinson’s Popcorn, Holland
- Invisions Home Improvement
- One Stop Culture Shop, Eastern Avenue SE
- Barbecue Company, Eastern Avenue SE
- Gordan's Asphalt Maintenance
- Oakdale Gorilla Grind
- Prime Time Barber Shop, South Division Avenue
- Daddy Pete’s BBQ, Eastern Avenue SE
- Dippers/NHFC, Madison Avenue SE
- Reg James Clothing
- Tadow BBQ & Seasonings
- Gee’s Custom T-Shirts & More, Kalamazoo Avenue SE
- B.D.’s BBQ
- Grand Rapids Closet
- Shani’s Beauty, 44th Street SE
- The Candied Yam, 44th Street SE
- Mannings Hometown BBQ
- Load a Spud, Madison Avenue SE
- Load a Spud, Leonard Street NW
- Freeman’s Delivery Service
- Rising Grinds Cafe, Madison Avenue SE
- O & E Party Store, Oakdale Street SE
- Can Ya Hear Me
- Frenchys Fashion, South Division Avenue
- Honey Bee’s Kitchen
- My Place Bar & Grill, South Division Avenue
- Yo Citi Graphix
- Designer Dugout, Rogers Plaza Mall
- Designer Diamonds, Rogers Plaza Mall
- Bucktown Smoke Emporium, Burton Street SE
- Chandler Home Inspection
- Cool Guy Lawn Care
- Accurate Mechanical
- Ariss Piecez
- Wing Heaven, Eastern Avenue SE
- Forty Acres Soul Kitchen, Wealthy Street SE
- Let Ross Do It
- Serenity Boutique, Hall Street SE
- Community Tax Service, Kalamazoo Avenue SE
- Navi Rejai Tax Service
- BareAll Clothing, Hall Street SE
- Impressive Jewels
- SneakrJeanus, South Division Avenue
- LockHart Tax Service
- Executive Cut, East Beltline Avenue SE
- Better By the Bite
- Carolyn’s Caring Hands Childcare, Woodmeadow Drive SE
- Real BBQ
- KM Photography
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.