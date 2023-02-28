'BE REMEMBERED' | Grand Rapids man recognizes area's Black-owned businesses

Derek Manning set out to visit 28 Black-owned businesses during Black History Month, and even he was surprised at how many he ended up making it to.

WALKER, Michigan — When you walk into Derek Manning's garage, it's easy to see how fulfilled he is being a business owner. He has signs, banners, cornhole boards and food warmers all bearing the name of logo of his business, Manning's Hometown BBQ.

Derek has officially been in business for 3.5 years. But he's been feeding hungry mouths for a lot longer than that. He used to cook for his colleagues when he worked at GM-Delphi on Alpine Avenue in the 1990s.

"I just never stopped. I always experienced different types of ways to barbecue," he said.

These days, Derek works out of a trailer that he can take pretty much any event anywhere, and he's not afraid to put in long hours to make nice, tender food.

"There's been plenty of events where I'm the first one there and the last one to leave. Everybody knows if you want some good barbecue, you're not going to cook it in an hour. You're not going to cook it in two hours. You're not going to cook it in three hours. I have to be at my spot before set up at least four hours," he said.

"It's hard to be a Black business owner. People think it's all easy, fun and games, and all the money comes overnight. No. It's hard. It's hard and it's a struggle."

Because he knows what other business owners go through, Derek came up with a unique way to salute Black business owners during Black History Month.

"I said I'm going to try to visit 28 Black-owned businesses in the month of February for 28 days. So not only did I do that, I visited probably over 50 in 17 days. Now I have now 70 under my belt," he said.

"I know a lot of these guys personally and I just wanted to go shake their hands."

Derek made a collage of all the places he visited. He's also working on an interactive ArtPrize piece that will show visitors to the festival where all these businesses are located.

"We just need to be recognized. Over 100 years from now, you put this in a museum, and guess what? We will be remembered," he said.

Below is a list of Black-owned businesses Derek has visited during Black History Month. He wants to keep growing the list. If you're a Black business owner or you know someone who is, you can email Derek at manningshometownbbq@gmail.com

Martin Remodel

Wishes, Kalamazoo Avenue SE

Southern Smoke, South Division Avenue

Colecuts Barbershop, Breton Road SE

Club Cruisers, Wealthy Street SE

Repair Tech 360, Clyde Park Avenue SW

Sophisticated Gentleman’s Club, Eastern Avenue SE

Pride Lawn Care

Lady Love, Wealthy Street SE

Be The Reason

Fineline, Rodgers Plaza Mall

Inside The Galary, South Division Avenue

T & M Auto Sales, South Division Avenue

Larue’s Healthy Kitchen

Robinson’s Popcorn, Holland

Invisions Home Improvement

One Stop Culture Shop, Eastern Avenue SE

Barbecue Company, Eastern Avenue SE

Gordan's Asphalt Maintenance

Oakdale Gorilla Grind

Prime Time Barber Shop, South Division Avenue

Daddy Pete’s BBQ, Eastern Avenue SE

Dippers/NHFC, Madison Avenue SE

Reg James Clothing

Tadow BBQ & Seasonings

Gee’s Custom T-Shirts & More, Kalamazoo Avenue SE

B.D.’s BBQ

Grand Rapids Closet

Shani’s Beauty, 44th Street SE

The Candied Yam, 44th Street SE

Mannings Hometown BBQ

Load a Spud, Madison Avenue SE

Load a Spud, Leonard Street NW

Freeman’s Delivery Service

Rising Grinds Cafe, Madison Avenue SE

O & E Party Store, Oakdale Street SE

Can Ya Hear Me

Frenchys Fashion, South Division Avenue

Honey Bee’s Kitchen

My Place Bar & Grill, South Division Avenue

Yo Citi Graphix

Designer Dugout, Rogers Plaza Mall

Designer Diamonds, Rogers Plaza Mall

Bucktown Smoke Emporium, Burton Street SE

Chandler Home Inspection

Cool Guy Lawn Care

Accurate Mechanical

Ariss Piecez

Wing Heaven, Eastern Avenue SE

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen, Wealthy Street SE

Let Ross Do It

Serenity Boutique, Hall Street SE

Community Tax Service, Kalamazoo Avenue SE

Navi Rejai Tax Service

BareAll Clothing, Hall Street SE

Impressive Jewels

SneakrJeanus, South Division Avenue

LockHart Tax Service

Executive Cut, East Beltline Avenue SE

Better By the Bite

Carolyn’s Caring Hands Childcare, Woodmeadow Drive SE

Real BBQ

KM Photography

