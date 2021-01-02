GRPL hosting several virtual events to celebrate Black History Month

Here is a rundown of everything happening in the month of February.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library will be celebrating Black History Month with several virtual events starting Feb. 1.

The programming is made possible through collaboration with local organizations, community members, and businesses.

There will be series focused on both education and entertainment, the Taste of Soul, and more. Here is a rundown of everything happening in the month of February.

GRPL’s series of educational and entertaining programming includes:

African American Architects with Isaac V. Norris, AIA, NOMA, LEED-AP

Part 1 – Premiering Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 6:00 pm

Part 2 – Premiering Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 6:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube

Join us for a two-part lecture on the history of African American architects in the United States. African Americans have contributed to the American landscape of architecture despite many educational and inclusion disparities. One of Grand Rapids’ own preeminent architects, Isaac Norris, will walk us through their storied history.

Community Spotlight: Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses (GRABB)

Premiering Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 12:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube

In this lunchtime mini-series, learn more about local Black-owned businesses and initiatives. This week, hear about Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses (GRABB) which was founded in 2012 to create awareness and bring visibility to the Black business community. By 2013, it launched as an economic and business development entity to advance economic equity in Grand Rapids. GRABB has been working for the last 8 years empowering the Black business community that is leading to meaningful and beneficial economic growth and sustainability.

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Edye Evans Hyde

Premiering Thursday, February 4, 2021, 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube

2011 West Michigan Jazz Society Musician of the Year, Edye Evans Hyde has been singing jazz, blues and pop music for over 30 years in West Michigan, Los Angeles, Asia and Europe. Edye has shared the stage with world-renowned blues singer Linda Hopkins, pop singer Michael Bolton, vocalist Maria Muldaur, actress Connie Stevens, the late Ray Charles, and Cuban trumpet player Arturo Sandoval.

Black History Month Storytimes

Premiering Saturdays, February 6, 13, 20, 27, 2021, 10:00 am

Available until June 30, 2021.

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube

Hear readings of books featuring Black characters or that are by Black authors. Participate in sing-alongs, and early literacy tips from a GRPL librarian. Tune in weekly on GRPL’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel during the month of February.

Community Spotlight: A City Within A City Film with Victor Williams

Premiering Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 12:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube



This week, hear about how the Grand Rapids Media Initiative & Film Incubator with Grand Stand Pictures and affiliated community partners will soon begin production of a full length documentary film. The film will reveal how the dignity and humanity of the Black community in Grand Rapids persists in overcoming the insidiousness of #ManagerialRacism as defined by author Todd Robinson, in his book A City Within A City: The Black Freedom Struggle in Grand Rapids.

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Tom Cutts

Premiering Thursday, February 11, 2021, 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube

Tom Cutts is a gifted guitarist, songwriter and singer. Cutts has shared the stage with many notable artists such as: Jessica Reedy, Tasha Page Lockhart, Marvin Sapp, Al Green, Angela Christie, Shirley Caesar, Andre Crouch, James Cleveland, and others.

Ebony Road Players Present ‘Anne and Emmett’

Premiering Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 6:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube



GRPL presents a virtual presentation of “Anne and Emmett.” In this imaginative stage play, Anne Frank and Emmett Till meet in a place called “Memory” to share accounts of their lives and deaths.

Community Spotlight: We Are Lit GR with Kendra McNeil

Premiering Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 12:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube



This week discover We Are LIT, an independent, multicultural bookshop based in Grand Rapids, selling new, diverse books across all genres.

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Karisa Wilson

Premiering Thursday, February 18, 2021, 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube

Karisa Wilson is an award winning singer-songwriter from Michigan. Her debut album “Little Girl” won the WYCE’s Album of the Year Jammie, one of Michigan’s most prestigious indie music awards. Karisa writes and performs a blend of indie folk, jazz and blues. She is also a classically trained violinist.

Taste of Soul Sunday

Premiering Sunday, February 21, 2021, 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube



We’re taking our popular Taste of Soul Sunday event online! Enjoy a series of virtual events and enjoy our Taste of Soul Sunday Restaurant Showcase.

A Moment with Shannon Cohen & Family

1:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube

Join GRPL for an intimate talk with Shannon Cohen 7 family on life, resilience, and surviving a pandemic.

Serita’s Black Rose

1:30 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube

A self-professed “Funkateer”, Serita Crowley of Serita’s Black Rose from Grand Rapids, Michigan brings a raucous mix of FUNK, ROCK, BLUES, NEO-SOUL, and AMERICANA. Serita, along with her partner Jon Hayes are at its core, performing together for nearly two decades.

Community Spotlight: Luxe Artisan Preserves with Kimberly Marie

Premiering Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 12:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube

In this lunchtime mini-series, learn more about local Black-owned businesses and initiatives.

This week discover Luxe Artisan Preserves, who offers a collection of small-batch, hand-crafted preserves infused with herbs and alcohol.

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Jordan Hamilton

Premiering Thursday, February 25, 2021, 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Virtual Event |GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube

Jordan Hamilton, cellist of Last Gasp Collective and the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra, merges songwriting, loop pedals, sample machines, and vocals to create a sonic landscape of experimental hip-hop, folk, soul, and classical music.

Find even more information about all the events on the Grand Rapids Public Library's website and Facebook page.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.