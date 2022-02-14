List of artwork by Black artists on view at Grand Rapids Art Museum

The list includes a wide range of genres and styles, including photographs by one of the most iconic American photographers of the 20th century, Gordon Parks.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February is Black History Month and the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) has several pieces from Black artists that are displayed year-round.

The African-American artists that have pieces on display range from contemporary pieces to photographs from one of the most iconic American photographers of the 20th century, Gordon Parks.

Below is a list of all of the Black artists that have pieces currently on display at the GRAM.

Mavis Pusey

Mavis Pusey was a Jamaican-born American abstract artist who was well known for her hard-edge, nonrepresentational images. Pusey was a leading abstractionist during the 1960s and 1970s when the abstract movement was dominated by male artists.

Pusey has one piece on display at the GRAM.

Paris Mai-Juin 68 (1968)

Description: Red, black and gray

Medium: Color screenprint on paper

Location: Level 2, East Court

Gordon Parks

Gordon Parks was an American photographer, musician, writer and film director. He is best known for his photojournalism of issues like civil rights, poverty and African Americans. He was also the first African American to produce and direct major motion pictures and is remembered for directing the 1971 film "Shaft."

Parks has three photographs on display at the GRAM.

American Gothic (1942)

Location: Secchia Upper Lobby Gallery

Meduium: Gelatin silver print on paper

Man with a Straw Hat, Washington, D.C. (1942)

Location: Secchia Upper Lobby Gallery

Meduium: Gelatin silver print on paper

Untitled (Harlem, 135th Street at 7th Avenue) (1948)

Location: Secchia Upper Lobby Gallery

Meduium: Gelatin silver print on paper

Kara Walker

Kara Walker is an American contemporary painter, silhouettist, print-maker, installation artist, filmmaker and professor. Her work explores race, gender, sexuality, violence and identity. She is best known for her work with silhouettes in various mediums.

Walker has one piece on display at the GRAM.

Freedom, a Fable (1997)

Location: Level 2 Changing Exhibition Galleries

Medium: Bound book, with pop-up laser-cut paper silhouettes

Jacob Lawrence

Lawrence was an American painter who was known for painting African-American historical subjects and contemporary life. His modernist illustrations and narratives of African-Americans made him one of the best known twentieth-century African-American painters.

Lawrence has one piece on display at the GRAM.

"The 1920's...The Migrants Arrive and Cast Their Ballots" (1974)

Location: TBD

Medium: Screenprint on Domestic Etching paper

Hank Willis Thomas

Hank Willis Thomas is an American conceptual artist whose work focuses on identity, history and pop culture. Thomas is a conceptual artist works in a variety of mediums including sculptures, photography, installations and neon.

Remember Me (2014)

Location: Level 3

Medium: Neon

