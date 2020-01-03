GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday at Woodland Mall, shoppers had the chance to learn about prominent historical and current African American figures.

There were over 20 live performances featuring influential black figures. The event was presented by New Hope Baptist Church from 2-5 p.m.

Presentations featured black actors like Marsai Martin who is the youngest person ever in Hollywood to produce a movie when she was the executive produce on "Little" at the age of 13. She was performed by Kailee Flemings.

There was also a live performance featuring Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Rozell Jarrell and Tahli Hurt, the basketball legend and his daughter who died in a helicopter crash last month.

The museum also featured the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, a political and civil rights activist who served as a congressman for over 20 years. Cummings died in 2019 at the age of 68. The congressman was portrayed by Calvin Cheatham.

Other performances featured U.S. Rep. John Lewis, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Dr. Don Shirley and Michael Jackson.

