Kids at Mary Free Bed celebrate Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week, patients at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital celebrated Black History Month for the third year.

Three patients and four Mary Free Bed therapists shared their presentations on a historical figure of their choosing.

Then they shared what they learned to a crowd of loved ones, health care staff, hospital leaders and even the CEO.

Chris Mills, Mary Free Bed Media & External Relations Specialist, says, "Not only is it an educational experience, it’s also an opportunity for patients to work on rehabilitation goals through activities like research, standing at the podium and public speaking."

The event was organized by Mary Free Bed Kids occupational therapist Penny Adams who says she hopes the event promotes diversity, equity and inclusion through an interactive event.

“We have the kids try to incorporate their rehab goals into their presentations, all while learning more about disparities that exist in the community,” said Adams.

"Presentations ranged from Michael Jordan to Tupac, and patients were able to get creative while learning more about disparities and inequalities that exist in our community," Mills said.

If you'd like to learn more about annual events at Mary Free Bed visit https://www.maryfreebed.com/services/wheelchair-adaptive-sports/events/.

