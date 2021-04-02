James Edward McClain founded Jim’s Asphalt and Paving, the first minority-owned asphalt company in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Black History month we’re honoring people who’ve made their mark on West Michigan.

Thursday, we’re celebrating the man who helped build the Grand Rapids we know.

It’s an especially significant day, as James Edward McClain turns 90 years old.

His goal is to inspire others to break barriers, just as he has. Even as a child, McClain was beating the odds.

“Sometime they say ‘he did it, I can do it,’ so that’s what I want to do,” McClain said.

At 12 years old, he was diagnosed with polio.

“They put me on the death list,” McClain said. “I had an infection in this hip, they thought I’d pass away, but they got it cleared up.”

Polio wasn’t the first thing to sap him of childhood. He’d already been working in cotton fields for years.

“You started early, 5, 6,” McClain said. “They didn’t have busses and stuff then… did it all by myself.”

PHOTOS: The man who paved Grand Rapids turns 90 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

At fourteen, his mom brought him to a city hundreds of miles from his home in Birmingham. Grand Rapids was the place where he’d build his empire.

“I started in ’53,” McClain said. “I must've been 19 or 20.”

He founded Jim’s Asphalt and Paving, the first minority-owned asphalt company in Grand Rapids.

“Ain't too many streets around town I wasn’t on,” McClain said. “We were busy all the time… widening, putting them in, I did a lot of things.”

He literally paved the way for the city and county we know, now three-times the size.

“It came a long way.”

And he didn’t stop there. He also owned restaurants.

“It was Kelly’s Drive In, the last one was Jim’s BBQ.”

He also helped create the city’s oldest male quartet, The Pilgrim Wonders. You could catch them all over.

“Chicago, Detroit, Flint, Saginaw, Muskegon.”

But most importantly, he built a family here.

“I think I got about 40 great gran, I got 21 gran,” McClain said. “I have four girls and three boys.”

He’s celebrating his 90th birthday with his family on Thursday. Later this month, he’ll also celebrate his 70th wedding anniversary.

“That’s what I wanted to do, that’s what I’ve done.”

McClain has been recognized for his groundbreaking business accomplishments, including a GIANT award in 2012 from Grand Rapids Community College.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.