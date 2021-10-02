Woodland Mall hosting free art exhibit in honor of Black History Month

LOVE.ART.HISTORY. features local artists of color over Valentine's Day weekend

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In honor of Black History Month and Valentine's Day, Woodland Mall will host the first LOVE.ART.HISTORY. exhibit, as well as screenings of a documentary about African American history in the U.S.

With themes of love, Black culture and Black history, the pop-up art exhibit by ArtXchangeGR, a West Michigan art resources company, will acknowledge and celebrate talented local artists of color.

Patrons will be able to browse original works of fine art and reproductions available for purchase during the three-day exhibit Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14. It will be open during the mall's normal operating hours. The show is located in Woodland's center court between Kay's Jewelers and Chico's.

Artists who will be featured throughout the weekend include Olivia Thorns, Lowell Reynolds and Steven Reynolds. ArtXchangeGR will hold a reception for all participating artists at the mall from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Across the hall from the exhibit, Rose Hammond will be showing her documentary, “In Between the Trees,” multiple times a day. The film, which has just been selected to be shown at the Montreal Independent Film Festival, is loosely based on Hammond’s book “Idlewild & Woodland Park, MI (An African American Remembers).”

Inspired by her grandparents’ stories, Hammond’s film shares what life in Idlewild and Woodland Park, Michigan, was like for people of color. The film is a product of Hammond’s battle with depression and uncertainty during trying times.

“After seeing the racial justice events that occurred throughout our nation last year, many of us made a promise to educate ourselves,” McCabe said. “Presenting this documentary allows Woodland Mall to provide the opportunity for our community to continue engaging in these important conversations.”

Woodland Mall asks all guests to follow CDC recommendations by using the hand sanitizer stations located throughout the mall, wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing.

In order to comply with Michigan requirements, occupancy numbers remain limited as the mall operates on reduced hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

