Black men plan Southfield march to protest police brutality

A voter registration drive will be held, and participants will be encouraged to complete the 2020 census.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A march designed to unite Black men while protesting police brutality and racial injustice is scheduled for next week in suburban Detroit.

Organizers say the planned peaceful protest on June 28 will begin at Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield and end at the city’s municipal offices.

A voter registration drive will be held, and participants will be encouraged to complete the 2020 census.

Protests, demonstrations and unrest have spread to cities around the U.S. following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Floyd died May 25 after a white officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed Black man’s neck for several minutes.

More from on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.