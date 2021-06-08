Black-owned business showcase returning to Woodland Mall this weekend

The event received strong public support after its original debut in 2020, prompting the Woodland Mall team to revive it.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Coming Aug. 14, the Black-owned business showcase is returning to Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

The event received strong public support after its original debut in 2020, prompting the Woodland Mall team to revive it.

Shoppers can browse and buy products from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The showcase will feature over 20 regional Black-owned brands. Each will host a booth in the mall to sell their products, including fashion apparel, food, cosmetics, kitchen items, gifts, stationery and cards, financial planning, health and wellness items, home goods, services and more.

“In response to strong consumer demand, we are so pleased to offer this showcase for a second consecutive year,” said Mikia Ross, interim senior marketing director for Woodland Mall.

“We appreciate the opportunity to open the mall’s doors to support Black-owned businesses serving our community. There will truly be something for everyone at this event, and we look forward to welcoming these entrepreneurs and their companies.”

To see a complete list of vendors and for more information, visit the Woodland Mall’s website here. To sign your business up for a booth, register here.

