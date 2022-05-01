Man hospitalized after falling into South Haven river

Witnesses told responders that the man had fallen over a balcony railing, struck the deck below and fell into the river.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital after falling into the Black River in South Haven Saturday night.

Authorities say the man fell in the river around 10 p.m. at the Old Harbor Inn. Witnesses told responders that the man had fallen over a balcony railing and struck the deck below before falling into the water. While witnesses attempted to rescue the man, they were unsuccessful.

South Haven Area Emergency Services responded and the dive team located the man about 30 minutes after receiving the call.

He was transported to Bronson South Haven Hospital for treatment.

This incident remains under investigation.

