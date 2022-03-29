Willow Yon identified as victim of fatal wrong-way crash on US-131

Yon was killed and another was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on northbound US-131.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family members have identified 21-year-old Willow Yon as the victim of the fatal wrong-way accident on US-131 Sunday morning.

Yon was killed in a head-on collision while traveling northbound on US-131. A 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman was heading the wrong-way on the freeway when she crashed into Yon's car.

A tanker truck then side-swiped both vehicles after the initial crash occurred.

Yon was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old driver that caused the incident was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Yon was a third-year student at the Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.

The Kendall College of Art and Design released the following statement regarding her death:

The Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University campus community is heartbroken over the tragic loss of KCAD Industrial Design student Willow Yon on Sunday, March 27, 2022. We are waiting to learn about the celebration of life the family may be planning and will share this information with the KCAD community as soon as it is available. We are honored that we were able to be a part of Willow’s journey and share our heartfelt sympathies with her family and friends.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the for the family's expenses and to safeguard Willow’s memory by ensuring their VHS tapes and photos are adequately preserved.

