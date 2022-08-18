Blandford Nature Center announces loss of Virginia opossum, Sylvia

"We are so grateful for the time we had with Sylvia as a wildlife ambassador and for the learning opportunities she provided," reads a post from the nature center.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blandford Nature Center is mourning after their Virginia opossum, Sylvia, passed away this week.

Sylvia came to the nature center in 2020 after she was confiscated for being an illegally-kept pet. She had an injury to her foot that kept her from being released.

In a post on Facebook, Blandford Nature Center officials say Sylvia's health began to deteriorate last week, making it difficult for her to care for herself. A veterinarian gave Sylvia a checkup and determined she was also suffering from neurological issues.

Due to these issues, the team at Blandford Nature Center decided to humanely euthanize Sylvia. Officials say she will be missed at the nature center.

"We are so grateful for the time we had with Sylvia as a wildlife ambassador and for the learning opportunities she provided," the Facebook post reads.

Wildlife ambassadors at Blandford stay there permanently due to severe injuries. They help teach visitors through a close-up view and presentations from nature center staff.

