Zeeland Basketball player who is blind goes viral after sinking basket

ZEELAND, Mich. — You know what they say, great players make the game look easy.

And that's exactly what Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball Team did earlier this week when she took over the court.

With the support of her teammates, Jules Hoogland, who is blind, sunk a basket causing the whole crowd to go wild. Hoogland is in 11th grade at Zeeland East.

The video, taken by Brandy Navetta, quickly went viral.

Since it was first posted on Tuesday afternoon, the video has received over 760,000 views on Twitter. Multiple outlets including ESPN and SportsCenter have highlighted the incredible shot.

This insanely cool video is making the rounds online and I’m so excited to be interviewing this amazing athlete tonight! Love the inclusivity from @zeelandschools. Catch the story tonight at 11! @wzzm13 https://t.co/IUgoKJU2Yu — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) March 24, 2022

