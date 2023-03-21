Mayor Rosalyn Bliss gives 2023 State of the City address in Grand Rapids

In last year's address, Bliss spent the evening highlighting the good that's been done in Grand Rapids, as well as looking to the future.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss plans to give her eighth annual review address to residents Tuesday evening at Studio D2D.

Bliss, a Democrat, took office in 2016. She was reelected in 2019 and is currently in her second term.

She previously served on the Grand Rapids City Commission.

In last year's address, Bliss spent the evening highlighting the good that's been done in Grand Rapids, as well as looking to the future.

She broke her speech down into five key points the city is focusing on: public safety, housing, economic opportunity, investing in place and sustainability and climate. She also talked about public safety, giving a farewell to former Police Chief Eric Payne and welcoming Eric Winstrom to the job.

A livestream for her speech is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on her Facebook page.

Watch highlights of last year's State of the City here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.