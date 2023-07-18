Block party welcomes public, nonprofits to First Congregational UCC of Lowell

A Lowell church is taking part in a special collaboration working to help two local organizations expand their mission.

LOWELL, Mich — A team of nonprofits have settled into a new space and are now preparing to show the public what they have to offer at a block party.

Gilda’s Club Lowell and Lowell Senior Neighbors Center are part of a new collaboration with First Congregational United Church of Christ of Lowell.

Though the two groups have long operated out of the historic Hale House on Hudson Street, it was a limited space for both.

“In that house, we had 41 chairs,” Senior Neighbors Center and volunteer supervisor Nicole Driesenga explained. “If we would have had 41 people in 41 chairs, that would have been like a fire hazard – it's a very tight space, and we knew that we couldn't grow there.”

Senior Neighbors’ mission is to enhance the lives of senior citizens. With First Congregational wanting to expand and make their building like a “campus” to the public, Driesenga said the change has turned into the perfect partnership.

“We love the space, it's huge,” she said. “We can grow all these tables. We hope someday to fill all these tables with seniors.”

Though it is notably different from the Hale House, Lindsay Jousma, director of program operations and relations for Gilda’s Club Lowell, said the bigger space expands their efforts.

“We can really reach more people who are impacted by cancer and grief here in the community,” Jousma said. “Along with our In Schools program, we are doing outreach in the community here in the Lowell district as well as the surrounding communities – it's so wonderful now that we have this continued collaboration with the Lowell Senior Neighbors, as well as this new relationship with the Lowell UCC, that we're able to really work together to best serve the community.”

The block party is Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at First Congregational UCC of Lowell at 865 Lincoln Lake Ave. SE.

According to a news release, the celebration will feature a free hot dog dinner, refreshments, dessert, entertainment by the Easy Idle Band, family activities and gifts for the first 50 kids.

A short program will be held at 6 p.m. to recognize the three groups coming together.

“We're excited to show off what we have here and what's possible,” said First Congregational UCC of Lowell pastor Shannon Jammal-Hollemans. “We think there's only more potential to happen in the future to make this a space for everyone to use.”

