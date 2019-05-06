GRAND RAPID, Mich. - Break, smash and blow off some steam at West Michigan's only rage room.

Break Room Therapy is located in Byron Center and is a place where people can release some pent up emotions. Owners, Dawn Levian and her husband David, say the rage room is a safe environment to physically let out some long overdue aggression, stress of grief if needed. They have hundreds of old phones, computers, TVs and other smashable things in the rage rooms.

You can also bring your own items, but there are some limitations. The owners recommend you call ahead and talk with them about what you want to bring in to ensure the safety of everyone.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kristin Mazur got an early look at the space and got the chance to smash a things while she was there.

Break Room Therapy is holding an official ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow, June 6 at 11:30 a.m. They are located at 889 76th Street SW, Unit 12, in Byron Center.

According to their website, they are also looking for breakable donations. Any old computers, phones and other electronics you have lying around are perfect for the rage room. For more information about prices and times, visit www.breakroomtherapy.com.

Break Room Therapy Front Entrance 889 76th Street Suite 12 Byron Center, MI 49315

