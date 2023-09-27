Blowtorch stored in a car's trunk sparks explosion in Allendale

One person suffered minor injuries. The explosion from the acetylene torch damaged two cars and caused structural damage to a garage.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — One person suffered minor injuries after a blow torch sparked an explosion in Allendale Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said someone put a blow torch in the trunk of a car overnight, and it started leaking.

When the 21-year-old man opened the trunk, the explosion happened, damaging two cars and causing structural damage to the garage in the area of 68th Avenue and Sunset Drive.

Investigators think either the electric release or the trunk opening itself caused the explosion.

The 21-year-old victim had minor injuries.

