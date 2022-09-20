Blue Bridge to close overnight during ArtPrize after safety concerns

The bridge will be blocked on weekend nights until the end of ArtPrize, but officials say they're looking into keeping it closed overnight indefinitely.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids will be barring visitors during one of its busiest seasons for safety reasons, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Police say the closure is due to public safety worries and "to protect the art installations" during ArtPrize.

The bridge will be blocked from midnight to 6 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Authorities say the closure will last until Oct. 2, the last day of ArtPrize, but they will assess the feasibility of keeping it closed overnight indefinitely.

Just over a week ago, four people were injured after an impromptu, illegal party turned into a shooting on the Blue Bridge.

The Grand Rapids Police Department and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. say they're working together on creating longer-lasting safety improvements in the area, including more police patrols, surveillance and structural changes to prevent vehicle access.

Pearl and Fulton Street will remain open for overnight pedestrian access.

