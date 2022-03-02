Grand Rapids Blue Bridge to be lit up in support of Ukraine

Similar displays are now being exhibited across the country and around the world as the Russo-Ukrainian War continues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids will soon be lit up to express support for Ukraine.

According to a tweet posted by GR Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, the display will take place March 7 through 11. Similar displays are now being exhibited across the country and around the world as the Russo-Ukrainian War continues.

Russia invaded on Feb. 24, and just seven days into the war more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Along with displays of support for Ukraine, lawmakers and business owners in the U.S. have taken actions to pull investments from Russian companies, while President Joe Biden has imposed a wide range of sanctions on Russia.

The iconic Blue Bridge in the heart of Grand Rapids is often used as a public display of support or awareness. In the past, it has been lit up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, Pride Month and more.

