Boarded up storefronts in Grand Rapids to be painted by local artists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapid storefronts may be boarded up, but that isn’t stopping the city’s artistic charm from coming through. Starting Friday, murals will start to appear in Grand Rapids.

The city of Grand Rapids had quiet a bit of damage after a peaceful protest turned into a violent riot Saturday, May 30. Walls were graffitied, objects were set on fire and windows were shattered. On Sunday morning, though, community members came together to clean the streets and help out local businesses.

Currently, a lot of the city’s buildings are boarded up due to broken windows. To bring back some vibrance and artistic flare, CWD Real Estate Investment has partnered with Lions and Rabbits. The partnership will result in temporary store-front murals all around the city.

“While the boards act as an effective temporary measure to protect the already damaged storefronts, they detract from much of the lively energy Grand Rapids has come to inhabit,” a CWD statement reads. “To help restore some of this energy, CWD has partnered with Lions and Rabbits to bring back the artistic spirit our city embodies. Murals will be installed throughout the Downtown area’s damaged storefronts in an effort to inspire, invigorate, and remind the community of the city’s strength and unity.”

CWD has properties across the city. The firm is currently working to get windows cut and installed as quickly as possible. Until then, though, they say that they want people to feel as comfortable downtown as possible and for people to continue supporting local businesses.

Murals will begin popping up in Grand Rapids tomorrow, June 5. According to the statement, murals will be located at the follow locations: 37 Ottawa, 40 Pearl, 50 Louis, 80 Ottawa, 111 Lyon, 125 Ottawa, 169 Monroe, 180 Ottawa, 201 Michigan and 250 Monroe.

