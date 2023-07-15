Boat catches fire on Muskegon Lake

The fire was visible from Heritage Landing, sources said a boat driving by noticed fire coming from the boat and rescued a mother and two kids.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon dispatch confirmed a boat caught on fire on Muskegon Lake Saturday evening.

The fire was visible from Heritage Landing, sources said a boat driving by noticed fire coming from the boat and rescued a mother and two kids.

Holly Wydeck was fishing with family when she saw the boat catch fire. Muskegon police, fire department, and the coast guard all arrived at the scene, as firemen on shore made contact with those on the boat.

"All of a sudden, we just saw white smoke and it was coming from a boat. And then it turned into a fire. So there was black smoke, and then we start hearing like crackling and stuff," said Wydeck.

The remaining passengers were taken onto a second boat that was also nearby and came to help. Five people in total were rescued and no one was inured according to the Muskegon Fire Department.

The fire was put out as the boat drifted close to the ship McKee Sons, and then sank.

"I was like, What is going on? I was like, How does that even happen? Like, what are they even doing this situation?" Wydeck said. "And I was just thinking about the safety of everyone and hoping everything was okay. And hoping everyone responded fairly quickly. And they did. So that was good."

Muskegon dispatch said the Muskegon Fire Department was on scene and handling the situation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Those who witnessed the fire from the shore said that they are relived no one was hurt.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

