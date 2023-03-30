'I was in tears'; Michigan boat owners assess the damage after marina fire

150 boats were inside a storage building when the fire started. At least 80 were damaged.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Boat owners are getting their first look at the damage following the March 6 fire at Safe Harbor Great Lakes Marina in Muskegon.

Cameron and Sarah Mertel were able see their boat for the first time last Friday. They say the damage was worse than expected, with soot and smoke damage plus water from the sprinklers inside boats.

"I was in tears before we even got on the boat. It was our summer cottage. It's not just a boat. It's not like something we can just go purchase. We spent a really long time last year searching for this specific boat. We haven't even owned it a year. And it was going to be our forever boat," Sarah says. "We were really devastated to see that and know that we won't be able to do that now."

They say it has been frustrating since the fire dealing with insurance and the marina at times, but the hope people are able to keep everything in perspective.

"I do encourage people to just keep it into perspective. No one was hurt. The fireman had to crawl under a lot of boats to get to the fire. And I know an officer in Muskegon, and I'm just thankful that no one was injured. I'm thankful that it wasn't anyone's primary home," Sarah says.

Before insurance adjusters can evaluate the boats, the water from the sprinklers needs to be drained from each boat then once there is no longer a risk of freezing temperatures they will be moved outside.

"And then they're going to evaluate each individual boat, from what we're told at that point, to decide if it is totaled or repairable. If our boat is totaled, then we'll probably just start shopping and hope that we can find something throughout the summer or by this fall," Sarah says. "And we'll stay at the same marina. And we're looking forward to getting back on the dock with all of our friends."

