Grand Rapids native and frontman of popular Polka band dies at 78

Brock played the saxophone, trumpet, clarinet and drums throughout his life. He played Polka for 65 years and worked with the B-tones for several decades.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robert James Brock, the lead of popular West Michigan Polka band Bob Brock & the B-tones, has died at 78 years old.

Brock, who was born and raised in Grand Rapids, died peacefully Tuesday, surrounded by family, his obituary reads.

Brock played the saxophone, trumpet, clarinet and drums throughout his life. He played Polka for 65 years and worked with the B-tones for several decades, his obituary says.

He is survived by his brother, son, daughter-in-law and stepdaughters. His wife of 48 years, Mary Ann Brock, and later wife of eight years, Bernadette Brock, preceded Bob in death.

His family says he was lovingly known as 'Uncle Bob' to family members and those who enjoyed his music.

Brock's visitation will be held at Zaagman Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 4 p.m. to p.m. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m.

A visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12 p.m.

Brock will be laid to rest at Graceland Memorial Park. His family is asking for contributions through the funeral home here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.