Sale of The B.O.B. 'moving at a slower pace than expected'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sale of a popular downtown Grand Rapids destination is taking much longer than expected.

In 2020, the Gilmore Collection announced that both The B.O.B. and GLC Live at 20 Monroe were for sale. On Dec. 28, 2021, the restaurant announced it was closing its doors for good. At the time, the Gilmore Collection said the venues had been purchased but the buyers had not been made public.

Nearly a month later, the buyers have still not been announced.

According to Ray Kisor, listing agent for The B.O.B., things are moving at a slower pace than expected. He said the COVID-19 pandemic could be a factor in the delay.

The B.O.B., short for "The Big Old Building" opened its doors as a multi-level entertainment facility in February 1997. Before that, the 70,000-square-foot building was home to Judson's grocery warehouse after being built in 1903.

