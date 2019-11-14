GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Bodies Revealed was extremely popular the first time it was at the Grand Rapids Public Museum nearly ten years ago, and that's certainly going to be the case again.

The exhibit opens Saturday, Nov. 16, and runs through the spring.

It features preserved, whole and partial body specimens, which allow people to see the complexity of the human body and systems.

Bodies Revealed also demonstrates the importance of positive lifestyle choices, and taking care of one's health.

There are ten full body human specimens and hundreds of organs on display, for people to observe the skeletal, muscular, nervous, digestive, respiratory, reproductive and circulatory systems.

Many of the whole body specimens are in athletic poses to show everyday motions and activities. Other specimens illustrate the damage of habits like over-eating, lack of exercise and smoking.

