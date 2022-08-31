Body believed to be missing 28-year-old found in Coopersville storm sewer

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they believe the body is missing 28-year-old Erik Johnson.

Example video title will go here for this video

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Police believe they have found the body of a missing Ottawa County man in a construction site in Coopersville on Wednesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the body is believed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson. He was discovered around 10:30 a.m. in a storm sewer near Center Street and Sunset Street. Investigators worked closely with the Coopersville Department of Public Works and the Ottawa County Technical Rescue Team to recover the body.

Johnson has been missing since August 13 and was last seen near the area of Danforth Street in Coopersville.

No positive identification has been made at this time and police say the exact identity will not be known until the completion of a postmortem autopsy.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.