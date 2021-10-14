Body believed to be that of teen missing since September found in shallow grave

A 17-year-old has been charged with Open Murder and Concealing the Death of an Individual.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich — Human remains buried in a shallow grave were found Wednesday at an address in Hastings Township, police say.

According to a release, the remains are believed to be that of 17-year-old Lane Roslund. He was last seen at Tyden Park in Hastings on Saturday, Sept. 11. An autopsy will take place to determine the manner of death and to confirm the identity of the body.

Through investigation, 17-year-old Hastings resident Patrick Hunter Gilmore was determined to be a suspect. On Thursday, the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Gilmore in relation to the case:

Count 1: Open Murder, a felony life offense

Open Murder, a felony life offense Count 2: Concealing the Death of an Individual, a felony carrying a maximum of 5 years in prison

According to the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office, Gilmore was charged as an adult by automatic waiver. He was arraigned Thursday in Hastings District Court and has a bond set at $750,000.

His probable cause conference is set for Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. before Judge Michael Schipper.

