Body camera footage shows moments after St. Joseph County sheriff was arrested for drunk driving

Body camera footage obtained through a public records request shows witnesses telling first responders that Mark Lilywhite was visibly impaired after the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — We're getting a look at what Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies saw when they responded to a crash involving the St. Joseph County Sheriff, who was reportedly drunk when it happened overnight Sunday.

Body camera footage obtained through a public records request shows witnesses telling first responders that Mark Lilywhite was visibly impaired after the crash.

Michigan State Police provided the footage and redacted some audio.

Lillywhite, 47, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on US 131 when his vehicle rear-ended a Nissan Rogue near West YZ Ave in Schoolcraft Township around 2:18 a.m., MSP of the Paw Paw post reports.

The collision caused both vehicles to lose control and run off the road.

People inside both vehicles suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Two people inside the Nissan Rogue were shaken up and had soreness around their shoulders around the area where the seatbelt sits.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies were first to respond to the crash, and immediately called in Michigan State Police to take over the investigation.

Troopers said they detected signs of alcohol intoxication when speaking to the Chevy's driver. After some field sobriety tests and assessments, troopers arrested Lillywhite.

Police booked Lilywhite in the Kalamazoo County Jail and he has since been released.

He's facing preliminary charges of OWI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The prosecutor is reviewing the case. Troopers believe the people inside both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts, but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Witnesses told troopers that the Chevy didn't have any headlights on before the crash.

Lillywhite was elected as sheriff in 2021 and has been with the sheriff's office for 25 years.

He was previously the undersheriff between 2009 and 2020.

According to the county website, he is married and has three children.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.