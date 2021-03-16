Body found after fire ravaged home in Montcalm County

The house sustained extensive damage and is a total loss.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich — A body was found inside a burned home following a residential fire Monday evening in Montcalm County.

The fire was reported at around 6:24 p.m. at 10506 North West County Line Road in Reynolds Township. The Howard City Fire Department responded to the home and battled the fire. A body was later found inside the burned home.

Authorities say a 75-year-old man lived in the home, which was surrounded by woods. The house sustained extensive damage and is a total loss.

The fire and death both remain under investigation.

