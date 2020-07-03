The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a body has been recovered from the Grand River by a search party looking for 18-year-old Hunter Klompstra, who disappeared on Jan. 1.

Friends and family organized a search party to look for Klompstra on Saturday. Around 11:23 a.m. the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was called to Leonard Road after the search party located a possible body in the water.

Deputies confirmed it was a body and a dive team removed the body from the water. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the body, pending an autopsy.

Klompstra was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 1 at a New Year's Eve party in Coopersville near the Grand River. He left the party around 2 a.m.

Since then, the sheriff's office, friends and family have been searching for him in that area.

A GoFundMe was created to raise money for Klompstra's family.

