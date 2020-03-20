HOLLAND, Mich — Dive teams recovered a body in the water at the Holland State Park Thursday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says its dive team responded to the park at 7:49 p.m. Thursday on a report of what appeared to be a body in the rocks along the north pier.

Crews were able to find the body in a 12 inch by 12 inch hole, pinned beneath the surface by several large boulders.

The team worked with the Park Township Fire Department for several hours to move the large boulders. They were eventually able to remove the body.

The body has been taken to an area hospital for an autopsy.

Investigators have not released a suspected cause of death or if they believe the death is suspicious.

