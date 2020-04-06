Body found in car in Kalamazoo, no foul play suspected, police say

The body found in the vehicle was a male, but he is yet to be identified.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 2:48 p.m. on Thursday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to the 2000 block of Bronson Blvd. for a report of a body found in a car.

The department said in release, the body found was a man but he is yet to be identified. Currently, there are no signs of foul play, according to police.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Any information regarding the incident should be reported to the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch at 488-8911, KDPS at 337-8139 or the Silent Observer at 343-2100.

