Body found in Kalamazoo River, sheriff's office says

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 26-year-old Hamilton man's body was found in the Kalamazoo River Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, around 7:15 p.m., Allegan City Police Department officers went to the Marshall Street Bridge over the Kalamazoo River on reports of a missing person.

Family told authorities the victim was fishing alone in the area and had not returned home. They found his vehicle and fishing tackle in the area near the river.

The Allegan Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was called to check the area.

The county's dive/rescue team was also called in and quickly found the victim. He was deceased in 10 feet of water.

No other details on the incident were released.

