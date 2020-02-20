LAKE MICHIGAN BEACH, Mich. — On Wednesday, officers from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety were dispatched to Tiscornia Beach after a report of a body floating in Lake Michigan.

The deceased was an Asian woman who matches the description of a missing person from Chicago.

Thursday, an autopsy was performed but no positive identification can be made until further forensic tests can be done.

There was no trauma to the deceased body.

