Body found in South Haven, thought to be that of 18-year-old drowning victim

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A body was recovered in Lake Michigan off South Haven’s North Beach Saturday, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES). The body is believed to be that of an 18-year-old man who went missing on the lake Sunday, Sept. 6.

Divers from SHAES, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and the Allegan County Sheriff's Office have been searching the lake in South Haven since the teen went missing. The sheriff’s Marine Patrol conducted shoreline searches, while a drone and a sonar were used to search from above and in the water.

After seven days of searching, a body was located on Saturday, Sept. 12. SHAES went to Facebook to share the news, saying the body is believed to be the missing teen. However, positive identification is pending an autopsy.

The teen went missing Sunday, Sept. 6 around 4:30 pm, while swimming at South Beach with a 19-year-old friend. That friend was rescued about five minutes after the distress call, where he was found clinging to a buoy about 100 yards from shore.

The rescued teen said his friend tried swimming back to shore, but went under the water.

SHAES said the teen’s drowning happened in an area between posted red and yellow flags. The yellow flags were changed to red as a result of the incident.

