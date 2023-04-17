Police: Body found in Grand River in Wyoming

Officers say they're still working to recover the body from the Grand River at this time.

WYOMING, Mich. — A body was found in Wyoming on Monday evening, police confirm.

Lieutenant Andrew Koeller with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that it was found in the 2400 block of Indian Mounds Drive, in the Grand River.

Police were called to the scene around 2:55 p.m. The body was discovered by a passerby.

We are told the body is still in the water as of 5:30 p.m.

The Kent County Dive Team is currently on scene working to recover the body from the water.

Police say they do not know the age or gender of the person found in the water.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on the way to the scene. Please check this story for updates.

