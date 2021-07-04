Body found near Plaster Creek, GRPD calling the death suspicious

Preliminary investigation indicates that the body was in “an obvious state of decomposition,” Wittkowski said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death.

Sgt. John Wittkowski said officers were called to the area of Cutler Street and McKee Avenue SW on the report of a dead body lying in or near Plaster Creek.

The body was discovered Wednesday at around 12:20 p.m. by an individual who then called the police. Preliminary investigation indicates that the body was in “an obvious state of decomposition,” Wittkowski said.

The investigation is in its early stages and authorities are still on scene as of 1:50 p.m.

