Man found dead on Grand Rapids SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was found dead at a home on Grand Rapids' Southeast side early Wednesday morning.
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers found his body while doing a welfare check at home on Highland Street between College and Union avenues shortly after midnight. When they arrived, they found the man's body inside the home.
It's not clear whether his death is suspicious or of natural causes, police will continue to investigate what happened.
Police did not provide the man's name, age, or any other details.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- FBI investigating black man's death after video of police officer kneeling his neck surfaces
- Fire destroys boats used by Lowell crew team
- Meth trafficking remains a problem; several dealers get decades in prison
- Two out-of-state Grand Traverse County visitors test positive for COVID-19
- Michigan State Police: Homicide suspect fatally shoots himself
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.