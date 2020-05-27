Man found dead on Grand Rapids SE side

Authorities are investigating the situation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was found dead at a home on Grand Rapids' Southeast side early Wednesday morning.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers found his body while doing a welfare check at home on Highland Street between College and Union avenues shortly after midnight. When they arrived, they found the man's body inside the home.

It's not clear whether his death is suspicious or of natural causes, police will continue to investigate what happened.

Police did not provide the man's name, age, or any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

